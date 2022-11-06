Dusty Baker

WATCH: Astros Manager Dusty Baker Does Beer Luge After World Series Win

The 73-year-old Baker captured his elusive first World Series title after 25 seasons as a manager

By Eric Mullin

Scroll down to watch the video

NBC Universal, Inc.

WATCH: Dusty Baker does beer luge after Astros' World Series win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The party is on in Houston.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the 2022 World Series on Saturday night to capture the franchise's second championship.

And the best moment from the early celebration scenes at Minute Maid Park has to be 73-year-old Astros manager Dusty Baker doing a beer luge in the locker room.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A very well-deserved victory beer for Baker.

The three-time Manager of the Year winner had held the record for most victories by a skipper without a World Series title at 2,093. But in his 25th season, 12th postseason appearance and third World Series appearance, Baker finally claimed that elusive first championship.

Sports

MLB

Houston Astros Win 2022 World Series

WORLD SERIES

Astros Beat Phillies to Win 2022 World Series

By doing so, Baker became the oldest manager/head coach to win a title across the four major professional sports at 73 years and 143 days old.

He doesn't appear ready to let that age hold him back from really enjoying this great triumph, either.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Dusty BakerMLBWORLD SERIESHouston Astros
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us