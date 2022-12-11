NBA

Watch A.J. Griffin Make Insane Buzzer-Beater to Lift Hawks Over Bulls

Griffin caught an in-bounds pass with 0.5 seconds remaining and the Hawks down by one

By Mike Gavin

Down by one, 0.5 seconds remaining, an in-bounds pass caught in mid-air by a player with his back to the basket...

No problem!

The Atlanta Hawks' A.J. Griffin was in that very predicament on Sunday and still managed to hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer for a 123-122 win in overtime over the Chicago Bulls.

After an Atlanta timeout, Jalen Johnson lofted an in-bounds pass to Griffin, who jumped to catch the ball in the paint and hit a contested turnaround as time expired to give the Hawks the victory.

The bucket completed a wild back-and-forth affair that featured three lead changes in the final second.

Trae Young put the Hawks in front after draining a step-back jumper with one second remaining to give Atlanta a 121-119 lead.

Out of a timeout, DeMar DeRozan was then fouled by Bogdan Bogdanovic on a turnaround three-point attempt with 0.5 seconds remaining. He hit all three free throws to give Chicago a 122-121 advantage.

That set the stage for Griffin, whose game-winning inbounds alley-oop could go down as the league's most memorable buzzer-beater of the season.

