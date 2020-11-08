Washington vs. Giants Week 9 inactives: Steven Sims returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team offense will get a big boost on Sunday as they hope to avenge a Week 6 loss to the Giants, as second-year wide receiver Steven Sims is back on the active roster and will play versus New York.

Sims has not played since Washington's Week 3 loss to Cleveland, where he saw the field for just three special teams snaps. The wide receiver first injured his toe in Week 2 in the Burgundy and Gold's loss to Arizona. He has just six catches for 103 yards this season.

Elsewhere for Washington, left tackle Cornelius Lucas will make his second consecutive start in place of third-year pro Geron Christian. Dealing with a knee injury, Christian did not practice on Thursday or Friday and entered Sunday's contest doubtful.

Washington wide receiver Dontrelle Inman is inactive. The veteran wideout was doubtful to play, with a hamstring injury. Rookie pass-catcher Isaiah Wright, who missed Washington's Week 7 win with a shoulder injury, is active.

For the Giants, former Pro Bowl wide receiver Golden Tate did not make the trip to Washington and will be inactive. Tate will be a healthy scratch; he was disciplined by head coach Joe Judge due to effort and performance, according to NFL Network's Kim Jones.

Running back Devonta Freeman also headlines the rest of New York's inactives.

Here is the full list of inactives.

Washington vs. New York Week 9 Inactives

Washington Football Team inactives:

QB Dwayne Haskins

WR Tony Brown

WR Robert Foster

OLB Thomas Davis

OT Geron Christian

WR Dontrelle Inman

DE Casey Toohill

New York Giants inactives:

WR Golden Tate

RB Devonta Freeman

OT Jackson Barton

G Kenny Wiggins

TE Eric Tomlinson

DE RJ McIntosh

CB Brandon Williams