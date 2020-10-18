Washington Vs. Giants Week 6 Inactives: Scherff Returns, Charles Makes Debut

Washington vs. Giants inactives: Scherff returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team received some much-needed reinforcements along their offensive line on Sunday, as both Brandon Scherff and Saahdiq Charles are active for the team's Week 6 clash against the New York Giants.

Scherff, a three-time Pro Bowler and Washington's best offensive lineman, had been sidelined with a knee injury since Week 2. Washington placed him on IR, but he returned to the active roster earlier this week.

Charles, a fourth-round pick by Washington in April, is set to make his NFL debut after missing much of training camp and the team's first five weeks of the season with multiple leg injuries. Charles — who the Burgundy and Gold selected as a tackle -- is expected to start at left guard in place of Wes Martin.



As expected, quarterback Dwayne Haskins is inactive for Washington for the second straight week. Kyle Allen will be Washington's starter once again, with Alex Smith serving as the backup. Haskins did make the trip to New York; he was questionable to travel with the team due to an ongoing stomach illness.

Washington pass rusher Ryan Anderson is active. The fourth-year veteran was originally questionable with a back injury but was a full participant on Friday.

On the New York side, the Giants enter Sunday's matchup relatively healthy, as only three players were listed questionable on the final injury report.

Keep in mind, though, that the Giants already suffered a brutal injury earlier this season, as star running back Saquon Barkley is out for the year with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Here are the full inactives for Washington vs. New York.

Washington vs. New York Week 6 inactives

Washington Football Team inactives:

QB Dwayne Haskins

OT David Sharpe

OL Joshua Garnett

LB Thomas Davis Sr.

DE Nate Orchard

TE Marcus Baugh

New York Giants inactives:

TE Eric Tomlinson

OL Jackson Barton

DL RJ McIntosh

LB TJ Brunson

FS Adrian Colbert

OLB Lorenzo Carter