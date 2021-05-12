Washington to Open 2021 NFL Season With Home Matchup Vs. Chargers

Washington to open 2021 NFL season at home vs. Chargers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will begin its 2021 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team announced.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. Single-game tickets are available now.

"Fans also can look forward to many exciting new changes to the gameday experience this fall, including improved parking, a reimagined entertainment team, and new food and beverage offerings at FedExField, the team said in a statement.

By squaring off against the Chargers in Week 1, the 2021 season will mark the first time since 2016 that Washington faces an AFC opponent to begin the year. The Burgundy and Gold have played divisional foe Philadelphia in Week 1 in three of the past four years, with the lone exception coming when Washington traveled to Arizona to begin the 2018 campaign.

Washington has not played the Chargers since the 2017 season, a matchup that Los Angeles won 30-13. However, both clubs have new head coaches and just a handful of players remaining from those teams.

The matchup between Washington and Los Angeles will also feature both the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year from 2020 in Justin Herbert and Chase Young. Herbert set a rookie record for touchdown passes last season with 31, while Young was arguably the best player on Washington's incredible defense in 2020. It should make for a great battle to begin the season.

The rest of the 2021 NFL schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN and NFL Network.

