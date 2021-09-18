washington football team

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke Reportedly Earns $125K Bonus for Some Wins

By Kevin Brown

Heinicke earns this conditional bonus after each Washington win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Taylor Heinicke signed his two-year, $4.75 million contract with Washington in February, an extra incentive was added. 

Now the starter under center after Ryan Fitzpatrick went down with a hip injury in Week 1, Heinicke is set to earn up to $1.5 million in bonuses, according to ESPN's John Keim. That includes $125,000 per win in which he plays at least 60% of the snaps. 

Kicker Dustin Hopkins made sure that bonus was secured in Thursday's win over the New York Giants. 

Heinicke is on one of the most team-friendly contracts around, and now that he's starting and producing on the field, his contract continues to look better by the day. 

Postgame celebrations with a certain similarly sounding beverage, Heineken, could call for more bonuses after wins down the line, too — if Heinicke plays his cards right. 

