‘See you later!' Nats TV announcer Bob Carpenter retiring after season

Washington Nationals TV play-by-play announcer Bob Carpenter is saying “See you later!” to the club after this season, his 20th in the role with the club's local broadcaster, the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network.

Carpenter announced his plans at the start of MASN's telecast Monday from Nationals Park, where the team was scheduled to host the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition finale that got rained out. Washington is set to open the regular season Thursday against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

Three weeks ago, Major League Baseball announced that the Nationals and Orioles ended a legal fight over television rights, allowing Washington to get out of its MASN deal and find a new broadcast partner for 2026.

Carpenter joined MASN in 2006, the year after the former Montreal Expos moved to Washington and began playing as the Nationals.

His signature home run call is a pause-filled “See ... you ... later!”

The 72-year-old previously was on TV for the St. Louis Cardinals and also has worked for the Mets, Twins and Rangers in the majors, plus University of Oklahoma basketball telecasts, in addition to ESPN and other networks.

He has been nominated for six Emmys.

Carpenter also is known for creating his version of a baseball scorebook.