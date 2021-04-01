Nationals Opening Day Game Vs. Mets Postponed After Positive COVID Test

The Nationals' opening day game against the New York Mets has been postponed after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The team cited "ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization." They say the game will not be rescheduled to Friday "out of an abundance of caution."

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's unknown when the Nats-Mets matchup will happen.

A player had tested positive for COVID-19, general manager Mike Rizzo announced Wednesday. Four more players and a staff member were quarantined after contact tracing was conducted, NBC Sports Washington reported.

April 1 is Major League Baseball's opening day. But the Nationals and Mets weren't the only ones who will have to wait to play.

The Orioles season opener against the Red Sox at Fenway Park was pushed to Friday after Boston's forecast showed intermittent rain throughout the day.

Stay with NBC Washington for more on this developing story