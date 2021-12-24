Washington Safety Deshazor Everett Involved in Crash That Killed Passenger

WFT safety Deshazor Everett involved in fatal car crash Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A passenger in a vehicle driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed in a crash Thursday night, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to NBC Sports Washington.

Everett was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash, authorities said.

According to the sheriff's office, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when the car "left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over" at about 9:15 p.m.

The passenger, 29-year-old Olivia S. Peters, of Las Vegas, was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center, where she died.

Everett was sent to Reston Hospital Center for the treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the cause of the crash and are asking for potential witnesses to contact them at 703-777-1021.

Everett has been with the Washington Football Team since 2015. He's been a constant on special teams and occasionally contributes on defense.

Here is the LCSO's full release about the crash.