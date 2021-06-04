Washington Football to Return to Richmond for Week of Training Camp

WFT returns to Richmond for one week of training camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Football Team will return to Richmond, Virginia, for a portion of its 2021 training camp, the team announced in a statement with the City of Richmond on Friday.

Washington will head to Richmond from July 27-July 31, a one-week stay, which is shorter than the two-plus week trip the team made annually from 2012-2019.

“Our entire organization is thrilled to return to Richmond for Training Camp this year,” team president Jason Wright said. “Our time spent in Richmond has been successful on and off the field, highlighted by the connection to our fans along with our community engagement efforts that have positively impacted Richmond and the surrounding area. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with the City of Richmond as we return and kick off our 2021 season.”

Washington held training camp at its Ashburn headquarters in 2020, as the NFL required all teams to hold camp at their respective team facilities due to the pandemic.

The team will hold five practices in Richmond — the final on July 31 — before heading back to Ashburn on Aug. 1 to continue preparing for the team's first preseason game on Aug. 12. Fans will be allowed to attend each session, with the final practice expected to be some sort of fan appreciation experience.

“Going away for Training Camp has always been something I find valuable and believe is a positive experience for building team camaraderie,” Rivera said in the statement. “We are eager to get to Richmond to start Training Camp, and I know I speak for all our players and coaches in saying we are excited to have the opportunity to reach and engage with a different part of our fanbase and see what the city of Richmond has to offer.”

According to Michael Phillips of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Washington will pay $100,000 to rent out the Bon Secours Training Facility, the same location they have used before.

The eight-year deal between Washington and the City of Richmond was expected to expire following 2020, but the pandemic extended the agreement by one more season. No decision has been made about where Washington will hold its training camp in 2022.