Senator wants DC to buy RFK Stadium campus from federal government

A U.S. senator wants D.C. to pay for the RFK Stadium campus if it pursues a new stadium there for the Washington Commanders.

The District’s ability to build a new stadium for the team could depend on Congress giving the city control of the campus, which is owned by the federal government.

Axios was first to report Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, drafted an amendment that would require the District government to pay fair market value for the land if it’s used for a sports team. The current legislation before Congress would give the land to D.C. at no cost.

“If you ask me, they should be paying us to take it and to clean it up and to bring it back to productive use,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Bowser said paying for the land first would require a lot of appraisals.

Team owner Josh Harris has said Congress would have to vote on giving D.C. the land this year if D.C. is to remain a contender in getting the new stadium.

