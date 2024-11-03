NFL players seeking trade to Commanders at deadline: Report

It's a good time to be a Washington Commanders fan.

On Saturday, prior to Washington's 27-22 win over the New York Giants Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing league sources, NFL players privately stated or told their agents of their desire to be a Commander.

Though specific names were not mentioned in the report, the Commanders could comply to certain proposals as they are looking for extra help at cornerback and wide receiver, Schefter added.

With the trade deadline set for Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, the Commanders have established themselves as a prime contender due to an all-around effort from its new ownership, front office, coaching staff under Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Daniels has played a vital role to Washington being 7-2, with key wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears helping the team announce itself to the league.

Brian Robinson Jr. and Terry McLaurin are also thriving on offense with veterans Zach Ertz and Austin Ekeler showing they still have production in the tank. Defensively, veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner and Dante Fowler Jr. are showcasing the same.

But the Commanders still have a tough road ahead to continue to prove it belongs at the top of the NFC crop. They still have to play the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys twice. Even with the latter struggling mightily, divisional games are rarely straightforward.

Additional games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons will also put Washington to the test, though the rumors of players wanting to be a Commander indicates the team are on the rise, which is significant for a franchise that has made just two postseason trips since 2015.

