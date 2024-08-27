Washington Commanders

NFL Draft on the National Mall? Josh Harris believes it will happen

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris wants to bring the NFL Draft to D.C.

“Yeah, I think we're going to get that done,” he said. “I mean, we're talking to the league about it. It's a question of timing and it's going to be a few years off. They plan way in advance.”

Harris wants the draft to be held on the National Mall.

“Think about the idea of having — and I'm not breaking news here, it's not done yet — but think about a draft on the Mall or whatever and how exciting that would be for the city of Washington, for the NFL,” he said.

Last month, the Washington Post reported D.C. has been in talks with the National Park Service and the NFL about hosting the draft in 2027.

“There's things that need to get done, but I think that, I believe that it will happen, and it's a question of when,” Harris said.

