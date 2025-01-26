NFC championship: Commanders v. Eagles Published 22 mins ago • Updated 22 mins ago 9 photos 1/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Commanders runs by Darius Slay Jr. #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles to score a touchdown during the second quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) 2/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jordan Davis #90 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) 3/9 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates his touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) 4/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders scores a touchdown against Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) 5/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on as they play the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) 6/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs past Oren Burks #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles for a touchdown during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) 7/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs past Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles for a touchdown during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) 8/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Grant Calcaterra #81 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) 9/9 PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts to the Washington Commanders being offsides during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) This article tagged under: Washington CommandersNFL Playoffs More Photo Galleries Photos: See pictures from inaugural balls Photos: Trump supporters fill DC streets for victory rally before inauguration Photos: See the signs carried at the People's March California wildfires aftermath: Stark photos of LA-area devastation