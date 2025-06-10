McLaurin skips Commanders minicamp while looking for new contract

Terry McLaurin is not at Washington Commanders mandatory minicamp as the team's top wide receiver looks for a new contract.

McLaurin, who turns 30 in September, is only signed through the next NFL season.

“Hey, sometimes football and business, they intersect, and this is one of those times,” coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday. “Terry is a fantastic teammate and really puts in the work, and we spent a lot of time with him already this offseason.”

McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 yards receiving each of the past five seasons and fell only 81 short in his rookie year because he missed games because of an injury.

A third-round pick in 2019 out of Ohio State who dealt with quarterback roulette for the quite some time after breaking into the league, McLaurin set career highs with 82 catches and 13 touchdowns with Jayden Daniels as the starter and Marcus Mariota the backup.

Quinn downplayed McLaurin not being there, saying the good news is the wideout and QBs have already established strong rapport. He's leaving the negotiating part to general manager Adam Peters.

“The business side of things, Adam and their crew and Terry and his group, let them work through that,” Quinn said. “But in the meantime, lots of stuff to do.”

