Jayden Daniels a near-unanimous choice for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Washington Commanders quarterback also took home NFL Moment of the Year

By ROB MAADDI

Jayden Daniels was a near-unanimous choice for AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after helping the Washington Commanders win 12 games.

The Pro Bowl quarterback received 49 of 50 first-place votes with the other going to Raiders tight end Brock Bowers.

Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, threw for 3,568 yards, 25 TDs and posted a 100.1 rating. He also ran for 891 yards and six scores. Daniels led the Commanders to a pair of road playoff wins before losing to the Eagles in the NFC championship game.

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix finished third in the voting, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. was fourth and Giants wideout Malik Nabers placed fifth.

Daniels also walked away with the NFL Moment of the Year award for his extraordinary Hail Mary in a thrilling home win over the Chicago Bears.

