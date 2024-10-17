Washington Commanders

‘Incredible': Washington legend Darrell Green to be honored with jersey retirement, key to city

It's a big weekend for Green, who will receive a key to Washington, D.C., and have an official jersey retirement ceremony during the Commanders game

By Molette Green, News4 Anchor & Community Reporter and The Associated Press

The Washington Commanders will honor legendary cornerback Darrell Green with a jersey retirement ceremony Sunday.

No player has worn the number 28 since Green played his last game for Washington in 2002. The Commanders will officially retire his number during halftime of the game against the Carolina Panthers.

Green, 64, told News4 he's still absorbing the honor and grateful to receive it.

"It's been just really incredible. It really has," he said. "You have to know me. I'm not this kinda guy looking for celebration. They don't owe me anything. People say, 'It's about time.' I don't say, 'It's about time.' I'm just humbled that they would do it. And so, yeah, it caught me completely off guard. I wasn't looking for it. But man, it's very exciting."

"Coming from Texas 41 years ago and living my entire life here, marrying a girl from here, never leaving, never chasing money, or whatever — I'm humbled by this," he said.

Green is set to receive another big honor the day before the game. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will present him with a key to the city.

"Darrell Green is an honorary Washingtonian, and we are grateful for his enduring contributions as a sports legend in our community," the mayor's office said in a news release about the event taking place Saturday at Franklin Park.

Commanders players, local high school football teams, Department of Parks and Recreation football program participants and residents will gather at the park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate Green's legacy.

Washington selected Green 28th overall in the 1983 draft, marking the start of a 20-year run in D.C. Green spent his entire career with Washington and was part of three teams that reached the Super Bowl, capturing the Lombardi Trophy in the 1987 and 1991 seasons.

The seven-time Pro Bowler set several team records over the course of his illustrious career, including appearances (295), starts (258), consecutive seasons played (20), interceptions (54) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (6).

Green also holds the NFL record for consecutive seasons with an interception (19) and he's tied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons with at least one touch (20).

A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Green was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. And he's now set to become the fifth Washington player to have his jersey number retired, joining Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21).

