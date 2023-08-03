Commanders player's reckless driving plea denied

A Virginia judge denied a plea agreement for a Washington Commanders linebacker charged with reckless driving.

Jamin Davis is accused of driving his McLaren sports car 114 mph in a 45 mph zone in March 2022.

A Loudoun County judge denied a plea agreement earlier this week, so Davis and his attorney returned to court Thursday to offer a new agreement before a new judge.

The judge said the new plea wasn't substantially different than the previous one, so the court wouldn't consider it.

Davis asked the court to consider a sentencing agreement that caps possible jail time to eight days. He'd only serve half of any jail sentence with good behavior.

Thursday he offered to do more community service and make a social media post about the dangers of reckless driving, but the court seems to want Davis to agree to more jail time before it will even consider the agreement.

Davis was also at the scene of a fatal car crash involving his former teammate Deshazor Everett. Everett was driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control of his car, crashed, and killed his girlfriend in 2021.

Davis was driving his car ahead of Everett when the crash happened and was never charged with a crime.

Davis' attorney said they're talking through the terms of another new plea agreement and they'll ask the court to consider that in four weeks.