Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Local
Weather
U.S. & World
The Scene
Investigations
Sports
Newsletters
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
🏙️ Neighborhood Renaming
🏈 Washington Commanders
🏳️🌈 Pride in May
🌤️ Storm Team4 Forecast
📨 NBC4 Newsletters
📺 Watch 24/7
Our News Standards
Expand
Washington Commanders
Coverage of the Washington Commanders.
Close Menu
Search for:
Local
Northern Virginia
Prince George's County
Subscribe to The 4Front
Weather
Changing Climate
See It, Share It
Videos
Investigations
Consumer
Submit a tip
The Scene
Subscribe to The Weekend Scene
4 Your Home
U.S. & World
Politics
Health
Changing Minds
Community
Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington
Our News Standards
Our Apps
Submit Photos and Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Promotions
Newsletters
On-Air Mentions
Cozi TV
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us