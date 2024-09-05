Commanders fire VP of content after comments about fans, players, Goodell

The Washington Commanders fired their vice president of content after an undercover video published online showed him making comments about the intelligence of NFL fans, the personal backgrounds of NFL players and how he views NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Rael Enteen was fired, a Commanders source told News4’s JP Finlay a day after the team suspended him.

It does not appear Enteen was aware he was being recorded.

The Commanders released a statement Wednesday reading: “The language used in the video runs counter to our values at the Commanders organization. We have suspended the employee pending an internal investigation and will reserve further comment at this time.”

An outlet named O’Keefe Media Group published the video.

James O’Keefe is the CEO and creator. He was the founder of Project Veritas, which was a conservative activist group known for its use of undercover stings and other deceptive tactics in an effort to discredit mainstream media organizations and progressive groups.

News4 reached out to O’Keefe for comment on the video about the Commanders’ vice president of content and is waiting to hear back.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.