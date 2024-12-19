How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in NFL Week 16

A wild and historic NFC East streak is on the brink of being extended.

There has been a new champion in the NFC East each season for 19 straight years, the longest streak without a repeat division winner in NFL history. And the Philadelphia Eagles (12-2) can keep it alive when they visit the Washington Commanders (9-5) in Week 16 with a chance to clinch the 2024 NFC East title.

The playoff-bound Eagles, who can clinch with a win or tie, enter the division battle riding a franchise-record 10-game winning streak. They also own the NFL's longest active winning streak after the Detroit Lions had their streak snapped at 11 in Week 15. With just three weeks to go in the regular season, the Eagles, Lions and Minnesota Vikings all sit at 12-2 in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Not even a little drama last week surrounding quarterback Jalen Hurts, wideout A.J. Brown and the team's lackluster passing game could slow down the streaking Birds. In fact, Hurts responded by turning in arguably his best passing performance of the season -- connecting with Brown eight times for 110 yards and a score -- as Philadelphia rolled past the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-13 for yet another impressive victory.

The Commanders, meanwhile, reached the nine-win mark for the first time since 2015 with a nail-biter of a 20-19 road win over the New Orleans Saints. New Orleans scored a touchdown as time expired in regulation to pull within one, but the Saints went for the win and failed on the two-point try. Washington now has a chance to clinch its first playoff berth since 2020 this week, though they'll need some help in addition to getting a result against Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Commanders first squared off just over a month ago when Philadelphia earned a 26-18 home victory on Thursday Night Football. So, what does the rematch have in store?

Here's how to watch Commanders-Eagles:

When is the Commanders vs. Eagles game?

The Eagles and Commanders will meet on Sunday, Dec. 22.

What time is the Commanders vs. Eagles game?

Kickoff from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

What will the weather be for the Commanders vs. Eagles game?

The NBC Washington forecast for Sunday in Landover shows mostly sunny skies with a high of 32 degrees and a low of 23. There are also projected winds of 5 to 10 mph.

What TV channel is the Commanders vs. Eagles game on?

Eagles-Commanders will air on Fox.

How to stream the Commanders vs. Eagles game live online

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

