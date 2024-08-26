Commanders announce new Sean Taylor statue after 1st was criticized

The Washington Commanders announced new plans to honor the late Sean Taylor with a new statue after an earlier memorial was panned by fans.

Taylor’s daughter, Jackie Taylor, made the announcement in a video posted on the team's social media pages.

“I’m excited to announce along with the Washington Commanders plans to unveil a statue to honor my dad. I’m thankful for Josh Harris and the Commanders family for their continued commitment to keep my dad’s legacy alive,” Jackie Taylor said.

The Commanders unveiled a memorial for Taylor in November 2022, on the 15th anniversary of the star player’s death. Taylor was killed during a home invasion in 2007.

A hard-hitting safety and two-time pro-bowler, Taylor quickly became a fan favorite in D.C., and his tragic death made as much of an impact on the region as his life and career did.

AP Photo/Jessica Rapfogel Fans attend the unveiling of the Sean Taylor Memorial, before the start of an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Landover, Maryland.

To honor him, a full football uniform, complete with helmet, iconic #21 jersey and Taylor's signature soccer cleats, now sits in a glass case at FedEx Field. It looked almost ghostly on a series of near-invisible wires.

Taylor’s family shared positive reactions, but many fans were disappointed. Some said the statue looked less like a memorial and more like something you’d see in the team shop.

"This is embarrassing," one fan said on social media. "Complete lack of effort on your part."

A team spokesperson released a statement, saying that installation fell short and it would be updated.

The installation was put in place when Dan Snyder still owned the team. Now, under new ownership, the team is set to collaborate with Taylor’s family on plans for the new memorial. There’s no word yet on when it could be unveiled.

