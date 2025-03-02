Washington Commanders

Commanders acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel in a trade with the 49ers, AP source says

By Stephen Whyno | The Associated Press

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 10: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers scores a touchdown during the third quarter in the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders have acquired wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick, pending a physical, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade cannot be official until the start of the new league year on March 12.

Samuel, who turned 29 last month, gives the Commanders another playmaker to pair with Terry McLaurin for quarterback Jayden Daniels going into his second NFL season. Samuel had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns last season with the 49ers.

Washington reached the NFC championship game before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. General manager Adam Peters went into the offseason with the third-most salary cap space to use among 32 teams.

Some of that is going to Samuel, who in 2022 signed a three-year extension that goes through next season. The South Carolina product has 334 receptions for 4,792 yards and 22 TDs since making his debut for the 49ers in 2019.

