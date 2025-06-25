Bill introduced to separate Commanders stadium debate from DC budget process

New legislation would allow the D.C. Council to debate and hold public hearings on a football stadium deal separately from the 2026 budget process, the Council chairman announced Wednesday. But the budget still will include the funding for the proposed stadium and development at the RFK Stadium campus.

"No one should infer from the introduction of this bill that funding in the Mayor's proposed budget for the Washington Commanders Football Team is in jeopardy," Chairman Phil Mendelson said in a statement.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Washington Commanders have said they want the Council to approve the stadium deal by July 15 to allow the team to move forward toward opening a stadium in D.C. by the 2030 NFL season. Otherwise, the team will be allowed to pursue other options in Maryland and Virginia.

"The Commanders want to open their new stadium in five years,” Mendelson said. “We want to see that, too, and will work within the Commanders' 2030 timetable."

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"We are hopeful the Council will continue to work in an expedited way to approve this deal and deliver a significant win for the people of D.C.," a team spokesperson said in a statement.

News4's Mark Segraves reports the D.C. Council is meeting behind closed doors to discuss possibly removing the new Commanders stadium deal from the D.C. budget.

News4 first reported the Council was considering this move June 10, when Council held a closed meeting to discuss it.

News4 reached out to the mayor for a reaction and is waiting for her response.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.