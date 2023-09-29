10 things to know as Commanders look to bounce back in Philly

After a hot 2-0 start, the Washington Commanders fell back to Earth last week with a disastrous 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Commanders turned it over five times in the defeat, and quarterback Sam Howell took an astounding nine sacks.

It won’t get easier this week with a trip to Philadelphia. The Eagles are 3-0 on the season and coming off a Super Bowl appearance last year.

Washington comes into the game more than a touchdown underdog and with most of the NFL world convinced that the Eagles will win easy. But in the NFL, sometimes the unexpected occurs.

Here’s 10 things to know

1) It was about 11 months ago when Washington last tripped up to Philadelphia. At that point in time, the Eagles were 8-0 and considered the best team in the NFC. Las Vegas oddsmakers installed Washington as a double-digit underdog in that game, and it just happened to be Monday Night Football. And guess what happened? Washington won and shocked the world. Crazy things happen in the NFL, especially in NFC East games. Keep that in mind as some of these next numbers will look rough.

2) Sam Howell has been sacked 19 times in three games. He’s on pace for more than 100 sacks, which would shatter the current record of 76 sacks taken by the Houston Texans’ David Carr in 2002. At the current pace of around six sacks per game, Howell would break that record by Thanksgiving.

3) In his past two games, Eagles running back D’Andre Swift has rushed 44 times for 305 yards and a touchdown. That’s good for more than 7 yards-per-carry. In his last two games, Commanders running back Brian Robinson has rushed the ball 18 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns. That’s nearly a 6 yards-per-carry average, but the volume and production is much higher for Swift.

4) In three games, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has 30 targets, 20 catches and 239 yards receiving. In three games, Commanders wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson have combined for 32 targets, 23 catches and 209 yards.

5) Since 2020, Washington is the only road team with multiple wins in at Lincoln Financial Field.

6) Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spent five years on the Eagles coaching staff from 1999 to 2003. In the final three seasons of Rivera’s time in Philadelphia, the Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

7) Montez Sweat is one forced fumble away from hitting 10 for his career. The Eagles’ defense has grabbed two interceptions so far this season, the same total as the Commanders.

8) Randall Cunningham is the only Eagles QB to throw for five touchdowns against Washington in one game. That came Sept. 17, 1989.

9) Sunday’s game will mark the first NFC East battle for new Washington owner Josh Harris.

10) Despite all the talk of the infamous Philadelphia quarterback sneak — aka “The Tush Push” — the Eagles’ offense ranks fifth in the NFL in third down conversions and 14th in fourth down conversions. The Eagles have scored five touchdowns on 11 trips to the red zone, ranking 25th in the NFL at scoring TDs inside the 20.