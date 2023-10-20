10 things to know as Commanders face Giants

Washington beat Atlanta last week to snap a three-game losing streak, and on the surface, the Commanders should feel confident about Sunday’s matchup against the Giants.

New York is 1-5, losers of four straight, and limps into the matchup with a -96-point differential. Bookmakers have installed the Commanders as a 2.5-point favorite even though the game will be played at MetLife Stadium, hardly a kind visiting spot for Washington.

Keep in mind, however, this is an NFC East game. These games rarely go as experts expect, and last season, the Giants basically ruined the Commanders’ playoff chances in consecutive December games that ended in a tie and a loss for Washington.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Washington sits at 3-3 after six games, the franchise’s best record through six games since the 2018 season.

2. In the early stages of his NFL career, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell has joined some interesting company using his arms and his legs. Only three QBs have more than 1,600 passing yards, 135 rush yards and a completion percentage of 67% or more in their first seven starts: Robert Griffin III, Justin Herbert and Howell.

3. For all of Howell’s positive stats, he remains the most sacked quarterback in the NFL. He’s been sacked 34 times and has lost 215 sack yards. Behind Howell in sack count is Giants QB Daniel Jones, who missed the Week 6 loss to the Bills with a neck injury and is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Washington. Jones has been sacked 28 times.

4. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Terry McLaurin leads all NFL wide receivers with 1,807 receiving yards in NFC East play. Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is second with 1,259 receiving yards, though he entered the NFL in 2020.

5. In seven career games against the Giants, McLaurin has 50 catches for 650 yards and three touchdowns. He’s averaged 13 yards-per-reception against New York.

6. On the season, Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat has four-and-a-half sacks and nine QB hits, good for fourth in the NFC in each category.

7. The Giants offensive line has dealt with significant injury and five different combinations have started along the line in six games. Tackle Evan Neal is the only Week 1 starter expected to play in Sunday’s matchup, and that’s not a sure thing.

8. The Giants 1-5 record is clearly awful, and their point differential is the worst in the NFL. Still, that record might not tell the whole story.

The Giants 1-5 record looks deceiving. The combined record of teams they’ve lost to? 21-8. All 5 losses to playoff teams from last season. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 19, 2023

9. Between the offensive line injuries and uncertainty at quarterback, New York’s offense has been awful.

#Giants OC Mike Kafka says it’s been a “point of emphasis” to try to snap touchdown drought.



It’s been 205 minutes, 13 quarters since #NYG last crossed goal line. Matt Breida’s run vs SF the last score. pic.twitter.com/OwBJSgCUe3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 19, 2023

10. New York’s defense played well last week in a loss to the Bills, allowing only 14 points. But the vaunted Giant pass rush has been abysmal. They rank last in the NFL with just five sacks on the season. It’s worth noting, however, that the Bears and Falcons both rank in the bottom five of the NFL in sacks, and both defenses registered five sacks against Washington.