Warriors Release Mac McClung for Ty Jerome, Sign Anthony Lamb to Camp Deal

Warriors release McClung for Jerome, sign Lamb to camp deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After winning their first pair of preseason games in Japan, the Warriors made roster moves Monday.

Less than 48 hours after going viral for an impressive, between-the-legs dunk before Saturday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena, Mac McClung is being released by the Warriors, the team announced.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Warriors waive Mac McClung and Trevion Williams pic.twitter.com/xP7Plmejk1 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 3, 2022

Goodbye, Mac. Hope you get another shot elsewhere. https://t.co/TOvtfcUFp9 — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) October 3, 2022

McClung played two games with the Los Angeles Lakers' summer league team before joining the Warriors' summer league squad.

The 23-year-old guard was a standout during summer league, averaging 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent from deep.

On July 22, McClung signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors. But with lots of competition for one of their final roster spots this season, he didn't make the cut.

Golden State is looking to bring in guard Ty Jerome on a training camp deal after he clears waivers. The 25-year-old spent one season with the Phoenix Suns before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Chris Paul deal in 2020.

He was a rotation player in Oklahoma City the past two seasons, averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 81 combined games.

https://twitter.com/anthonyVslater?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@anthonyVslater. Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1577003654191935488

The Warriors also signed 6-foot-6 forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot.

Lamb played with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs over the past two seasons and averaged 5.1 points, 2.7 boards, and 1.0 assists in 26 games.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast