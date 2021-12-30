Warriors-Nuggets Game Postponed by NBA Due to COVID-19 Issues

Warriors vs. Nuggets game postponed due to COVID-19 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The Warriors' game vs. the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena has been postponed, the NBA announced Thursday hours before tip-off as the Nuggets don't have the league-required eight players needed to play the game.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, as well as players Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji and guard Bones Hyland reportedly entered the NBA's COVID-19 protocols Thursday. The Nuggets have multiple players dealing with injuries and don't have a G League team in their market, making it impossible for them to have to required number of players to play Thursday night's game.
The Nuggets beat the Warriors 89-86 on Tuesday at Chase Center.
The Warriors are in Denver and are scheduled to practice there Friday before traveling to Salt Lake City to play the Utah Jazz on Saturday.