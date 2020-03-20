Video Game Simulations of Capitals, Wizards Games to Air

If you’re starved for sports, you’ll have something unusual to watch starting Saturday.

“Video game simulations” of Washington Capitals and Washington Wizards games will air on NBC Sports Washington and online, the station and the Monumental Sports Network announced Friday. The NHL and NBA suspended all games last week amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The one-hour artificial intelligence games will air in place of previously scheduled, regular-season NBA and NHL games. The simulations will show Take-Two Interactive’s NBA 2K20 and EA Sports’ NHL 20.

“We hope that when people tune in and watch these simulated games, they will be able to enjoy some friendly competitive play from the comforts of their own home,” Zach Leonsis of Monumental Sports Network said in a statement.

Monumental Sports Network and NBC Sports Washington will present one-hour video game simulations of previously scheduled @WashWizards (NBA) and @Capitals (NHL) games beginning this weekend.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/CFJuOVtUOv — Caps Gaming (@capsgaming) March 20, 2020

EA’s technology makes players “look and feel truly authentic with the trademark shooting-styles you recognize from the real world,” the company’s website says.

The first Wizards game simulation will air Saturday at 7 p.m. They’ll take on the AI version of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The viewer experience will include the same video and audio components of NBA 2K20 gameplay, along with contributions from NBCSW’s Wizards experts surrounding the coverage,” Monumental’s statement said.

The AI Caps will take on the AI St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“Several elements of the NHL 20 user experience will be included, but the presentations will feature commentary from NBCSW’s Capitals announcers,” the statement said.

You can watch on TV on the NBC Sports Washington channel, on the NBC Sports Washington website, on the Monumental Sports site or via apps on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Xbox.

“If the video game version of Bradley Beal and Alex Ovechkin live up to their real-life counterparts, fans should be in for a fun experience,” Damon Phillips of NBC Sports Washington said.