USMNT Announces Full 2022 FIFA World Cup 26-Man Squad for Qatar

The wait is finally over.

After months of speculation and debate, manager Gregg Berhalter has announced the full 26-man squad for the United States men’s national soccer team competing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The U.S. will be competing in Group B along with England, Wales and Iran. England is announcing its squad on Thursday while Iran hasn’t set an official date yet. Wales unveiled its squad earlier on Wednesday that includes Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey.

Here’s a look at all 26 players Berhalter chose to represent the USMNT:

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner, Arsenal

Sean Johnson, NYCFC

Ethan Horvath, Luton Town

Defenders

RB/LB Sergino Dest, AC Milan

CB Walker Zimmerman, Nashville

RB DeAndre Yedlin, Inter Miami

LB Antonee Robinson, Fulham

CB Tim Ream, Fulham

RB/LB Joe Scally, Monchengladbach

RB Shaq Moore, Nashville

CB Cameron Carter-Vickers, Celtic

CB Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls

Midfielders

CAM/CM Brenden Aaronson, Leeds United

CDM Kellyn Acosta, LAFC

CDM Tyler Adams, Leeds United

CM Luca De La Torre, Celta Vigo

CM Weston McKinnie, Juventus

CM Yunus Musah, Valencia

CAM/CM Cristian Roldan, Seattle Sounders

Forwards

LW Christian Pulisic, Chelsea

CF Jesus Ferreira, FC Dallas

LW Jordan Morris, Seattle Sounders

LW/RW Gio Reyna, Borussia Dortmund

ST Josh Sargent, Norwich City

RW/LW Tim Weah, LOSC Lille

ST Haji Wright, Antalyaspor

The U.S. will open play against Wales on Monday, Nov. 21, followed by England on Friday, Nov. 25 and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to round out the group stage. All kick-off times are slated for 2 p.m. ET.