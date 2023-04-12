USMNT Announces 23-Man Roster for Continental Clasico Vs. Mexico

The United States men's national team on Wednesday revealed the roster that will take on Mexico in the new Continental Clasico on April 19 in Glendale, Ariz.

The new inaugural competition was announced by the U.S. in March, which will see the side face off against a "top-tier" nation from North, South and Central American every year.

Here are the 23 players chosen for the squad to take on El Tri, which will be the first opponent in the competition:

Goalkeepers (3):

Drake Callender (Inter Miami)

Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati)

Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

Defenders (9):

Sergiño Dest (AC Milan)

Aaron Long (LAFC)

Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps)

Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

Joshua Wynder (Louisville City)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (6):

Kellyn Acosta (LAFC)

Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

James Sands (New York City FC)

Alan Soñora (FC Juárez)

Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

Forwards (5):

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)

Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

Ten players on the roster were involved in the USMNT's run to the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while four others are seeking their first cap.

Since the game doesn't come during a FIFA-recognized international break, the majority of the nation's top players abroad, such as Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and more, couldn't be selected to participate. Only Dest and Sonora received permission by their respective clubs to travel for the game. Others like newcomer Alejandro Zendejas saw his club, Club America, "politely decline" the invite to join, according to USMNT interim manager Anthony Hudson.

Wynder, center back at Louisville City of the USL, is the youngest player on the squad at 17 years old.

After this game, the USMNT will next be in action on Thursday, June 15 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals, also against Mexico.