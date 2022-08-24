USA Rugby Names Roster for 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

It’s a homecoming for USA Rugby.

The 2022 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens is the grand finale of the 2021-22 World Rugby Sevens Series, and there’s plenty of hardware up for grabs for several nations.

Though USA won’t be able to win any trophies from the collective series, there’s a chance it can come out with a medal for finishing in the top three of the two-day tournament beginning on Saturday.

Here’s who made USA’s 13-man roster:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Who is on the USA's roster for the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens?

USA Rugby on Wednesday announced its 13-man squad for Los Angeles. Perry Baker and Steve Tomasin are the headliners, but Kevon Williams – the team leader in tries scored this series (33) – is out with an injury.

Here’s the full squad:

Aaron Cummings

Gavan D’Amore

David Still

Maceo Brown

Joe Schroeder

Maka Unufe

Folau Niua

Malacchi Esdale

Steve Tomasin (captain)

Naima Fuala’au

Perry Baker

Lucas Lacamp

Cody Melphy

Who is USA Rugby playing in the pool games?

USA will face South Africa in the opener of the two-day tournament at 9:20 a.m. PT on Saturday. Its second game is at 12:48 p.m. PT against New Zealand, and it will close out the pool games against Canada at 3:37 p.m. PT.

USA’s schedule on Sunday will be based on how it fares in those three games.

Why is Kevon Williams not playing in the 2022 Los Angeles Sevens?

Unfortunately for the Eagles, the 31-year-old Williams suffered an injury during the team’s camp and will not play in Los Angeles.

With Williams out, Lacamp is second on the team in tries scored this series (23), followed by Baker (21) and Tomasin (16).