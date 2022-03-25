USA Earns Draw Versus Mexico in WC Qualifiers at Estadio Azteca

The USMNT were denied their first win at Estadio Azteca in a World Cup Qualifier, drawing 0-0 with Mexico and stepping closer to qualification for Qatar 2022.

The draw means USA and Mexico remain in second and third place respectively behind Canada for the World Cup Qualifiers, placing extra pressure on each nation's next matches. The USMNT will face Panama and Costa Rica next.

USA’s trip to face Mexico at Estadio Azteca started in a typically tense fashion, as both teams were locked in a 0-0 struggle for the entirety of the first half.

As usual, midfielders and defenders relied on increasing physicality to assert themselves in the game. This came to a head when Timothy Weah barged over Mexican forward Raul Jimenez and earned himself a yellow card, barring him from USA's next match.

Chances in the first 45 minutes were few and far between, but the Americans had the best opportunity to go ahead near halftime when Weah found captain Christian Pulisic with a low cross. Pulisic, who famously dissed Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa with his famous ‘man in the mirror’ goal, scuffed the ball into Ochoa as the match stayed level.

Ochoa’s success in stopping Pulisic continued into the second half when he parried another shot from the Chelsea forward in the 49th minute.

The chances increased as the defenses tired, but all players appeared fatigued as the forwards also failed to convert their opportunities. This was highlighted by a Jordan Pefolk miss in the last 20 minutes, wasting a delightful Gio Reyna pass.

Mexican forward Chucky Lozano, who gave the American defenders problems all game, came close to opening the scoring in the 79th minute, but US goalkeeper Zack Steffen tipped his drilled shot above the crossbar.

Despite five minutes of extra time, neither side was able to break the deadlock and both teams were forced to walk away with just a point earned in the standings.