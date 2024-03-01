Former US figure skating champion Alysa Liu returning from retirement

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion Alysa Liu has plans to get back on the ice.

The 18-year-old announced that she will return to the sport following a two-year retirement. She shared the news on social media in a video featuring her training jumps with the caption "more info soon."

“It was good for me to take time off from skating, and I am beyond excited to begin skating again with my newly found perspective,” Liu said, via U.S. Figure Skating.

Liu became the youngest woman to win a U.S. Championships title at just 13 years old in 2019, breaking a mark set by Tara Lipinski. She defended her title at the national championships in 2020.

At 16 years old, she competed in her first Olympics in Beijing and placed seventh (now sixth after Russia's Kamila Valieva was disqualified this past January). She last competed at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in 2022, earning a bronze medal before announcing her retirement that April.

Now, Liu has her sights on the 2024-25 figure skating season, which ramps up in September.

“We are very excited about Alysa’s return,” U.S. Figure Skating senior director of athlete high performance Justin Dillon said. “We look forward to supporting Alysa in her career as she seeks to build on the success she has already achieved in recent seasons.”