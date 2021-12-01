Unranked Ohio State Upsets No. 1 Duke

Ohio State pulled off an improbable 71-66 victory over No. 1 ranked Duke, shocking the Blue Devils after trailing by 13 at halftime. The loss is Duke’s first of the season.

Duke struggled in the second half with a 1-for-14 shooting stretch which the Buckeyes took advantage of. Forward Zed Key put up a career-high 20 points, while E.J. Liddell added another 14.

Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero only managed 14 points, while forward Wendell Moore put up 20 points. But it wasn’t enough as Duke only managed 23 second-half points to Ohio State’s 41.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski might have expected his team to edge out the win after knocking off number 1 Gonzaga four days ago, but the coaching legend is looking at another season of ups and downs. Krzyzewski announced in the summer that this will be his final season at Duke’s helm.