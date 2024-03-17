UConn

UConn men grab No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament for first time in school history

The Huskies are looking to repeat as NCAA champions after cutting down the nets last April in Houston

NBC Universal, Inc.

UConn is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. It is the first time in school history the Huskies are the No. 1 overall seed.

They will play in the East Regional and take on No. 16 seed Stetson in the opening round at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

Stetson is in DeLand, Florida and plays in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

UConn is looking to repeat as NCAA champions after winning it all in 2023.

This article tagged under:

UConn
