UConn

Paige Bueckers, UConn rout UCLA 85-51 to face South Carolina in NCAA championship game

The Huskies will meet Dawn Staley's defending champions South Carolina for the title.

UConn v UCLA

The UConn women are headed to the NCAA championship game after a 85-51 win over No. 1 overall seed UCLA.

The Huskies led the Bruins for practically the entire game.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd didn’t even need much help from superstar Paige Bueckers to propel UConn into the national title game, leading the Huskies to a remarkably easy 85-51 victory over UCLA on Friday night in the Final Four of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Strong finished with 22 points and Fudd scored all of her 19 points in the first half for the second-seeded Huskies, who are one win away from their 12th national championship and first since the team won four straight from 2013-16 led by former great Breanna Stewart. The eight-year title drought is the longest for the Huskies since they won their first in 1995.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Bueckers finished with 16 points after topping 30 in each of the previous three games for the Huskies (36-3).

Star center Lauren Betts scored 26 points for the top-seeded Bruins (34-3).

No. 2 UConn will take on defending champion South Carolina in the championship game, which is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Sports

Alex Ovechkin 3 hours ago

Caps fans celebrate Ovechkin's record-tying goal at Capital One Arena

Washington Capitals 5 hours ago

Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky for NHL's all-time scoring record

It’s a rematch of the 2022 championship game, which the Gamecocks won 64-49. The teams met in February and UConn shocked South Carolina with a 29-point road victory.

NBC Connecticut & The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us