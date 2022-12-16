Mike White is out. Zach Wilson is in.

The New York Jets were forced to make another quarterback move, three weeks after benching Wilson for White. Wilson will start under center in Week 15 after White was ruled out with a rib injury.

#Jets coach Robert Saleh announces that QB Zach Wilson will start with this week, with QB Mike White not healthy enough to go. So, it’s back to the first-rounder. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2022

With Wilson making his return, NFL Twitter immediately reacted to the Jets’ latest move.

Zack Wilson showing up to practice as QB1 pic.twitter.com/j0fAL0kRHq — Chop Cheese (@DamonGee2) December 16, 2022

Zach Wilson walking into MetLife Sunday pic.twitter.com/nadlL8LaC5 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 16, 2022

Line before news that Zach Wilson would start: Jets -1.5



Line after news that Zach Wilson would start: Lions -1 pic.twitter.com/RvJBT9EOGy — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) December 16, 2022

Zach Wilson replacing Mike White for this Sunday’s game. pic.twitter.com/GbHAuGP43z — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) December 16, 2022

We’re either getting a Zach Wilson statement game for the ages or a clear and obvious reminder of why he was benched in the first place.



No in between lol — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) December 16, 2022

Time to cheer on Zach Wilson! We are here for our TEAM! That’s the whole team! Yes I’ve been critical of Wilson and he was not playing good football, however I want to win no matter who is under centre! This is still a winnable game! — NY Jets Canada (@NYJetsCanada) December 16, 2022

The pressure on Zach Wilson this weekend is absolutely enormous.



Let’s all hope he comes through. Root for the kid.



We need this W — Luke Grant (@LukeGrant7) December 16, 2022

Zach Wilson starting for the Jets? Lions by 40 — Ian 😇 🧀 (@angelsfan270) December 16, 2022

Some fans, however, weren’t pleased with the QB change.

Me when I found out Zach Wilson was starting Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ntQAKOQmOJ — Cfw828 (@Cfw828) December 16, 2022

I think I ruined a bunch of friends’ weekends when I informed them earlier that Zach Wilson is starting on Sunday. #Jets — Steve Lichtenstein (@SteveLichtenst1) December 16, 2022

Zach Wilson starting? Lions are in the playoffs! — Michael Hudson (@Michael07051203) December 16, 2022

Wilson has had his share of struggles since being drafted third overall in 2021.

In his seven starts this season, he has 1,279 passing yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions and the last time Wilson was on the field the Jets suffered a 10-3 defeat to the New England Patriots.

Now, Wilson may be on his last opportunity to prove himself with the Jets.