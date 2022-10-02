Twitter reacts to Vikings’ wild win over Saints in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
It was a wild win for the Vikings in London on Sunday morning.
Minnesota defeated the New Orleans 28-25 after Saints kicker Will Lutz’s game-tying 61-yard field goal hit the upright and crossbar as time expired at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Lutz had made a game-tying 60-yarder just minutes prior, before the Vikings regained the lead for good inside the final 30 seconds.
This definitely marks as one of the most heartbreaking missed kicks as well as one of the most exciting London games thus far. Let’s take a look at how fans are reacting to the thrilling finish.
Many people were shocked by the crossbar-hitting kick:
Sports
And some are making fun of the blunder:
Others are celebrating the “double-doink”:
And some are just shocked, yet excited to have caught the moment live: