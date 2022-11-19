Twitter reacts to SNKRS’ Air Jordan 1 ‘Lost and Found’ release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

This is a release that the sneaker community has been anticipating for a long time. Although, the 2022 Air Jordan 1 “Lost and Found” shoe isn’t a true re-release of the iconic Air Jordan 1 “Chicago” shoe, it’s as close as it can be.

2013 was the last time sneaker enthusiasts saw the AJ 1 shoe release in the true “Chicago” colors. Nearly a decade later, sneaker fans finally got a chance to land a pair in the legendary colorway.

The 2022 version, dubbed “Lost and Found,” features the same red and white overlays, the “Air Jordan” wing logo and the classic black Nike Swoosh on the sides from that of the “Chicago” version. From a distance, it’d be hard to tell the difference between the two. It’s when you look closely that you can spot the different details.

The “Lost and Found” AJ 1 shoe features a vintage-like appearance. The outer part of the ankle support sports a cracked detailing that seemingly looks like the shoes have been worn and are an original 1985 pair.

It was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, which only meant that it was going to be more of a challenge to grab a pair. Those hoping to add these beauties to their collection were not too happy with how Nike’s SNKRS app handled the draw.

Me & SNKRS staring at my currently unchanged Air Jordan 1 Chicago "Draw Joined" page... pic.twitter.com/OyY5DSbD7q — JΛΓΞD WΞLLMΛΠ (@JaredWellman) November 19, 2022

When SNKRS app doesn’t even let you join the draw pic.twitter.com/hmxqbYlEc1 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 19, 2022

Twitter is being held together by 8 employees and a roll of duct tape but somehow still functions better than the SNKRS app — Josiah Durie (@josiahdurie) November 19, 2022

I need the justice department to open an investigation on Nike and the SNKRS app. — Jonas (@jonastheprince) November 19, 2022

When the SNKRS Timer hits 00:00 pic.twitter.com/Qiw5Xivf5d — YouTube Guy (@SneakerPhetish) November 19, 2022

It was a rough day at the office for many. Congrats if you were one of the lucky ones to hit on the SNKRS app.