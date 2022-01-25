Twitter Reacts to Barry Bonds Getting Snubbed From Baseball Hall of Fame

Twitter reacts to Bonds getting snubbed from Baseball Hall originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Barry Bonds has been left out of Cooperstown again.

In his final year of eligibility for the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Bonds received 66 percent of the vote, falling short of the needed 75-percent clip once again. It was his highest polling since entering the ballot in 2013.

Many athletes and baseball pundits took to Twitter to relay their displeasure with the voting results, including the Giants official Twitter account, Giants starting pitcher Alex Wood and Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes.

You can’t tell the story of baseball without David Ortiz. Congrats to him. But if he can get into the HOF on the first try with a positive test on his resume then how in gods name does Bonds and Clemens not get in? The system is now officially broken in my eyes. — Alex Wood (@Awood45) January 25, 2022

The 2021 NL MVP: 1.044 OPS, 35 homers, 5.9 WAR



Barry Bonds' AVERAGE season for 22 years: 1.051 OPS, 35 homers, 7.4 WAR — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) January 25, 2022

Anytime you can keep a guy who is by any objective measure one of the 10 greatest players ever, and maybe the BEST PLAYER EVER, out of your Hall of Fame you just gotta do it.



What a bunch of dopes. — nick wright (@getnickwright) January 25, 2022

Stop this.

Put Barry Bonds in the Hall.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 25, 2022

Barry Bonds is a Hall of Famer. It's just so stupid. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) January 25, 2022

MLB’s all-time hits leader (Pete Rose), all-time HR leader (Barry Bonds), and all-time Cy Young leader (Roger Clemens) are all NOT in the Baseball Hall of Fame. — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) January 25, 2022

A great night to stare at Barry Bonds’ @baseball_ref page for 3 hours straight and find something staggering every minute. — Chris Bumbaca (@BOOMbaca) January 25, 2022

At least Giants fans aren't alone in their pain.

