The Celtics may have found the recipe for a miraculous series comeback against the Heat -- and it doesn't involve basketball.

During Boston's 116-99 Game 4 win in Miami on Tuesday, two MLB icons were spotted sitting courtside -- Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter.

With the Celtics' win keeping the series alive as it heads back to Boston for Game 5 on Thursday, Twitter quickly pointed out the importance of the aforementioned stars' presence. Both Rodriguez and Jeter were part of the 2004 New York Yankees squad that lost a 3-0 lead to the Boston Red Sox in the ALCS.

The Yankees became -- and still are -- the only MLB team to lose a seven-game series after possessing such an advantage in the league's history, but no team in the NBA has pulled off the feat.

Could this all happen for Boston against Miami? Well, fans of the Celtics and NBA surely had their say:

Give A-Rod and Jeter courtside seats in Boston on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/e7a0fnroR9 — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) May 24, 2023

miami shouldn’t let jeter and a-rod in the building again — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) May 24, 2023

If I were a Miami Heat fan, not sure I would have allowed Jeter & A-Rod in the building up 3-0. #BOSvsMIA — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) May 24, 2023

derek jeter and a-rod cursing the heat with their presence at game 4 while the celtics go on to win the finals is my all-time favorite NBA storyline — Emily McCarthy (@emilymccahthy) May 24, 2023

TNT showed that flashback of the Red Sox taking down the Yankees in after being down 0-3 cuz of A-Rod and Jeter…and now the Boston Celtics steal game 4 in impressive fashion. pic.twitter.com/qwMOj1KnMM — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 24, 2023

Can these guys come to Game 5? pic.twitter.com/wN1kWMNoTw — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 24, 2023

The Miami Heat made a critical error allowing Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez to get into the mix while holding a 3-0 lead over a Boston team. It's the one thing you can't do. — Kyle Koster (@KyleKoster) May 24, 2023

I’m not a superstitious guy, but if I were the Heat, I probably wouldn’t have let A-Rod and Jeter into the building up 3-0 on a Boston team. — Yankees Analytics Nerds (27-19-4) (@YankeesNerds) May 24, 2023

Tip-off for Game 5 on Thursday in Boston is at 8:30 p.m. ET.