Aaron Rodgers

Twitter Reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Nicholas Cage Outfit

Athletes like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers are here to prove Day One of any job is always easier with an icebreaker

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Twitter reacts to Aaron Rodgers' Nicholas Cage outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers can't help but keep the spotlight on him. 

Just 20 days after he took the Twitter-world by storm with a new, undefined tattoo, he's back with an interesting costume choice for training camp. 

Rodgers dressed like Nicholas Cage from Con-Air as he rolled up to training camp. The white tank top tucked into the belted jeans with the long hair slicked back. He was truly spot on with the look. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

And so were the Twitter memes. 

Bears fans can enjoy some of the funny tweets we found on regarding Rodgers' new look. 

 

Sports

Jahan Dotson Is Eager to Learn From Terry McLaurin as Training Camp Begins

MLB

What You Need to Know About the MLB Trade Deadline

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Aaron RodgersNFLNFL training camp
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us