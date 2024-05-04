KENTUCKY DERBY

Kentucky Derby to remain on NBC through 2032 in extension with Churchill Downs

The deal was announced hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kentucky Derby will remain on NBC through 2032 after the network and Churchill Downs Inc. extended their contract through 2032, announcing it hours before the running of the 150th race on Saturday.

The race switched to NBC in 2001 after airing on ABC from 1975-2000 and CBS from 1952-1974. The multi-year extension will make NBC the longest-running home of the race for 3-year-old horses.

The deal includes multi-platform rights to the Kentucky Derby, Kentucky Oaks, and Derby and Oaks day programming, which will be presented on NBC, Peacock, USA Network and additional NBCU platforms.

KENTUCKY DERBY 8 hours ago

See all the striking hats and iconic celebrities from the 2024 Kentucky Derby

KENTUCKY DERBY 6 hours ago

The Kentucky Derby is turning 150 years old. It's survived world wars and controversies of all kinds

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

KENTUCKY DERBY
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us