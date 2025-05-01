Kentucky Derby

2025 Kentucky Derby horses: Here are the names, posts and jockeys for this year

The field for this year's Kentucky Derby has been set with 20 horses competing in Saturday's race.

By Logan Reardon

Before the Kentucky Derby begins, you have to get to know the animals that make it happen.

Twenty of the world's fastest horses will compete at Churchill Downs this year in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Like any year, there are plenty of creative and interesting names associated with the horses.

Here's a look at the field for the 2025 Kentucky Derby:

How many horses are in the Kentucky Derby?

There are 20 post positions available for the Kentucky Derby each year.

List of the Kentucky Derby horses in 2025

The group of 20 horses in the 2025 field is as follows:

  • Citizen Bull
  • Neoequos
  • Final Gambit
  • Rodriguez
  • American Promise
  • Admire Daytona
  • Luxor Cafe
  • Journalism
  • Burnham Square
  • Grande
  • Flying Mohawk
  • East Avenue
  • Publisher
  • Tiztastic
  • Render Judgment
  • Coal Battle
  • Sandman
  • Sovereignty
  • Chunk of Gold
  • Owen Almighty

Horses can be scratched ahead of time depending on injuries. If any horse is removed from the race, they would be replaced by Baeza.

2025 Kentucky Derby odds and post positions

Here's a look at the post positions, horse names, jockeys, trainers and current odds (as of Thursday):

Post positionHorse nameJockeyTrainerOdds to win
1.Citizen BullMartin GarciaBob Baffert18-1
2.NeoequosFlavien PratSaffie Joseph Jr.57-1
3.Final GambitLuan MachadoBrad Cox18-1
4.RodriguezMike E. SmithBob Baffert9-1
5.American PromiseNik JuarezWayne Lukas13-1
6.Admire DaytonaChristophe LemaireYukihiro Kato39-1
7.Luxor CafeJoão MoreiraNoriyuki Hori14-1
8.JournalismUmberto RispoliMichael McCarthy7-2
9.Burnham SquareBrian Hernandez Jr.Ian Wilkes19-1
10.GrandeJohn R. VelazquezTodd Pletcher19-1
11.Flying MohawkJoseph RamosWhit Beckman36-1
12.East AvenueManuel FrancoBrendan P. Walsh34-1
13.PublisherIrad Ortiz Jr.Steven Asmussen31-1
14.TiztasticJoel RosarioSteven Asmussen20-1
15.Render JudgmentJulien LeparouxKenneth McPeek13-1
16.Coal BattleJuan VargasLonnie Briley30-1
17.SandmanJosé OrtizMark Casse5-1
18.SovereigntyJunior AlvaradoWilliam Mott11-1
19.Chunk of GoldJareth LoveberryEthan West44-1
20.Owen AlmightyJavier CasellanoBrian Lynch50-1

Who is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby in 2025?

Journalism has the shortest odds to win the Kentucky Derby this year at 3-1 (as of Thursday).

It would mark the first win at Churchill Downs for both trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Umberto Rispoli.

The 3-year-old colt got its name from co-owner Aron Wellman, who was the sports editor of the Beverly Hills High School newspaper. Journalism has won four straight races after finishing third in his debut last October, all with Rispoli as the jockey.

