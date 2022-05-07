KENTUCKY DERBY

Rich Strike Wins the 2022 Kentucky Derby in Stunning Result

Rich Strike went off at 80-1 before completing a shocking upset to win the Kentucky Derby

By Logan Reardon

Rich Strike has won the Kentucky Derby in the second biggest upset in race history.

Jockey Sonny Leon and trainer Eric Reed both won their first Derby.

Rich Strike went off with 80-1 odds to win the race after starting in the final outside stall.

Epicenter placed second after going off as the favorite, and Zandon finished third.

After the horses took the final turn, it appeared to be a two-horse race between Epicenter (5-1) and Zandon (7-1). As the two raced side-by-side down the straightaway, Rich Strike made the winning move to the inside.

Leon and Rich Strike pushed ahead in the final moments, edging out Epicenter by three-fourths of a length and Zandon by a length and a half. Simplification (41-1) and Mo Donegal (8-1) rounded out the top five finishers.

