Tress Way Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week (Again)

Earlier this week, the NFL announced the Players of the Week for the AFC and the NFC. After Sunday's win against the 49ers, punter Tress Way represented the Washington Football Team by being awarded NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after punting eight times for 398 yards (49.8 avg.) and pinning one punt inside the 20-yard line, as well as recording his first tackle of the season.

This is the second time Way has been named Special Teams Player of the Week this season (Week 11).

It's also the third time a special teams player has received this award during Washington's current win streak, which also includes one for kicker Dustin Hopkins.

Way has now become Washington’s first special teams player to receive the award at least four times.

The punter sets the tone for the gunners on special teams to pin the opponent as close to their end zone as possible, and Tress Way has excelled at that throughout the years. This season Washington ranks in the top 10 for punts downed inside the 20-yard line (22).

Tress Way has been a staple on Washington’s special teams since he joined the team in 2014. Being one of the better and more accurate punters in the league -- he received a Pro Bowl selection and was Second-team All-Pro in 2019 -- he's become a fan favorite in the D.C. area. This week’s honor is another addition to the list.

Head coach Ron Rivera gave his praises to Way after hearing news of the award.

“First of all, it takes a little pressure off you in terms of decision making," Rivera said. "But the beauty of a guy who can flip the field, can eliminate the possibility of a return, a big return — that’s impactful… I know last year he made it to the Pro Bowl, and in my opinion, deservedly so. I think he deserves it again."

Washington looks to control the field for another week against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.