Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Wins 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard wins 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest

You know what time it is.

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard told Utah it was "Dame Time" by winning the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest on Saturday, his first ever in the competition.

Lillard dropped 26 points in the first round and advanced to the final alongside the Indiana Pacers duo of Tyrese Haliburton (31 points, tied the contest's record) and Buddy Hield (23).

Then in the final, Hield kicked things off by scoring 25, but Lillard, sporting his college Weber State jersey, followed it up with 26 by having a hot final rack from the left corner. Haliburton went last but struggled mightily, mustering just 17 points.

Here's how the five non-finalists in the eight-man event fared:

Lillard, 32, said he'd retire from the event now that he got the win.