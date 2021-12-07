NBA

Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Lung

The shooting guard will continue to be evaluated before a prognosis is made

By Eric Mullin

CJ McCollum
USA TODAY

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung after undergoing a CT scan, the Blazers announced on Tuesday night.

McCollum did not travel with the Blazers ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors. He will continue to be evaluated before a prognosis is made, according to the team.

McCollum suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. He sat out of Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers due to what the team listed as bruised ribs.

In his ninth NBA season, McCollum has averaged 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists through 24 games.

The 30-year-old has recently been the subject of trade rumors as the Blazers have gotten off to a slow start under first-year head coach Chauncey Billups. Portland is currently sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference at 11-14.

