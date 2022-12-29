Tracking January 2023 transfer window signings, dates and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 January transfer window is now upon us.

As the season calendar flips to the second half of action, teams across Europe can now bolster their respective squads with signings or loans while others will look to trim the roster and bring in cash.

Transfer rumors will be rampant as there is only one month until the window slams shut, unlike the two-month-long summer period.

Here’s everything to know about the 2023 winter window, from key dates, confirmed signings and the latest updates:

What is the January transfer window?

The January transfer window is the second period of the UEFA calendar year where European clubs can buy, sell or loan players. The first occurs during the summer (July and August) in the offseason leading up to the start of the new campaign.

When does the 2023 January transfer window open?

Here’s a look at the dates the 2023 January transfer window opens for the top five leagues:

English Premier League: Sunday, Jan. 1

Bundesliga: Sunday, Jan. 1

Serie A: Monday, Jan. 2

Ligue 1: Monday, Jan. 2

La Liga: Monday, Jan. 2

When does the 2023 January transfer window close?

Here’s a look at the times the 2023 January transfer window closes for the top five leagues, which is on Tuesday, Jan. 31 (all times in ET):

English Premier League: 6 p.m. ET

Bundesliga: 12 p.m. ET

Serie A: 2 p.m. ET

Ligue 1: 6:59 p.m. ET

La Liga: 6 p.m. ET

Biggest moves from 2023 January transfer window

Cody Gakpo, who broke out for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, became the first marquee move of the window by leaving PSV Eindhoven for Liverpool.

Here is a list of the biggest moves across Europe, to be updated as deals happen:

* Transfer fee data via Transfermarkt

LW/CF Cody Gakpo : PSV Eindhoven to Liverpool, $44.8 million

CF Matheus Cunha : Atletico Madrid to Wolverhampton, six-month loan with $51.8 million option to buy

ST David Fofana : Molde to Chelsea, $14.7 million

CAM Djordje Mihailovic : CF Montréal to AZ Alkmaar, $7.2 million

What are the latest 2023 January transfer window rumors?

Let’s take a look at some of the hottest rumors around Europe, to be updated as they emerge: